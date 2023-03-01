Marae a 'fine oiled operation' in Gabrielle relief

From left to right - Chris Stokes, Ngāti Kahungunu; Maureen Mua, Roopu a Iwi Trust; Ed Nikora, Te Aka Whai Ora. Photo / RNZ / Jemima Huston

By Jemima Huston, RNZ

Pukemokimoki marae in Ahuriri is working like a machine to get support to flood-affected people.

The wharekai is filled with tables piled high with food, clothes, blankets, towels and toys.

A large group of whānau and volunteers are stationed at the tables to sort the items into age, gender and size.

Food parcels are also put together in the kitchen for people who need them.

Roopu a Iwi Trust, a social services organisation based in Napier, is leading the effort.

Chief executive Maureen Mua said the number of local donations provided and volunteers coming forward was huge.

"We think it's absolutely wonderful that people want to give and be a part of this.

"For the past two days we've actually asked for people in Hawke's Bay to keep their own donations.

Piles of donated items fill the wharekai at Pukemokimoki marae. Photo: RNZ / Jemima Huston

The team packs items into a bag of everything a person could need - underwear, socks, clean clothes and shoes.

The bags are then moved into the wharenui ready to be collected.

Mua said the wharenui has been filled and emptied three or four times already.

Ngāti Kahungunu representative Chris Stokes said seeing the support shown by Aoteaora at Pukemokimoki has been overwhelming.

Donations are sorted and labelled to be packed up for people. Photo: RNZ / Jemima Huston

Mua said she is concerned some whānau are embarrassed about asking for help.

"At the moment they're still trying to get through the whole grieving process of what's happened.

"So well-minded people are coming in on their behalf."

She wants whānau to come forward if they can.

Ministry of Social Development staff have been working out of Pukemokimoki to get donations into the community and offer help with benefit eligibility.

A doctor has also been stationed at the marae to do check-ups and nurses have been made available to support volunteers and staff.

The wharenui is packed with bags ready to be picked up or delivered. Photo: RNZ / Jemima Huston

With so many items being donated, it wouldn't be surprising if some went to waste.

However, only damaged items have been thrown out or repurposed, said Mua.

"We have given [blankets] to the animal shelters or to those people that need cover for their animals."

Ed Nikora from Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority, has been supporting Roopu a Iwi Trust at the marae.

"It's a fine-oiled operation but we couldn't do it without the help of all those who have been donating, all our volunteers who are picking, packing and running.

"It's been awesome to be a part of it."

Pukemokimoki marae in Onekawa, Napier. Photo: RNZ / Jemima Huston

Local people needing help and donated items will be welcomed at Pukemokimoki marae, 191 Riverbend Road, Onekawa, Napier.

Those wanting to volunteer or donate can head to the Roopu a Iwi Trust Facebook page for more information about what's needed.

-RNZ