Marae stay and te ao Māori view get enthusiastic response from bone carving symposium

The Mōkau Bone Carving Symposium held over Easter Weekend in Taranaki showed the resurgence of bone carving here and overseas, according to its organiser.

Mike Brown says the annual event brings experienced and new carvers together to share skills. It has been running for six years, with more than 60 carvers from around Aotearoa and the world meeting at this latest symposium.

“We started a Facebook page when we started doing the symposiums. We now have three and a half thousand followers. Two-thirds of those would be Māori [that are] really, really interested in what’s happening in the revival of bone carving,” Brown says.

“This is giving them an opportunity to come together and to be encouraged and inspired by other carvers. We have special guest carvers come and they bring their expertise and they build the skills of all of the other carvers.”

The carvers also stayed together at Maniaroa Marae nearby, and the communal vibes over the weekend were nothing short of enthusiastic and exciting energies, Brow says. “To me, that spoke volumes.”

“For some, it was the first time to visit a marae [and also] stay on a marae. It was a wonderful experience and a highlight for many people. The people at Maniaroa looked after us really, really well right from the beginning.

Māori world view

“At the end of the symposium yesterday people gave each other hugs, hongi and went on their way. It was a great way to start it and a great way to finish.”

It’s not only the incorporation of te ao Māori being weaved into the symposium but the fact that Māori have approached Brown to be involved, he says.

“Right from the word go it’s been our objective to share with the people of the land who have been carving bone for centuries.”

This year’s special guest to speak to the entire group, which included international people, was Te Puia’s head bone and stone tutor Stacy Gordine, who has created multiple works of bone, pounamu and other materials across many years

“He was the first special guest Māori carver that we had and we’ve always wanted to provide a platform for Māori art among the carvers.

“Stacy was able to bring to us an understanding of the Māori world view with respect to art. He did that so generously and so sensitively, people responded to him readily. He was fantastic to have.”