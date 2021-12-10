Marama Davidson opens up about what it took to get Te Aorerekura over the line

Greens co-leader and Mnister in Charge of Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson has opened up to political reporter Rukuwai Tipene-Allen about the criticism she received when engaging with victims and survivors of harm and violence who had gang affiliations and how her party helped her “hold the line” and engage appropriately.

Te Aorerekura is a first of its kind. The nationwide strategy is aimed at eliminating family and sexual violence. The action plan has 40 steps and took 25 years to bring together. Davidson says that having a dedicated minister was necessary.

She also told an audience at the launch that racism and colonisation are major drivers of violence, and dealing with those issues will ensure better outcomes for whānau across the country.

The full interview with the leaders of the Green party on Māori Television will air next week.