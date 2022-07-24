Marama Davidson shocked by ousting of Green Party co-leader James Shaw

By: Craig McCulloch Photo: RNZ / Craig McCulloch

Marama Davidson’s position as Green Party co-leader is safe despite James Shaw being voted out of the top spot.

Shaw was ejected from the Greens' leadership by a minority of party delegates yesterday at the party's online annual general meeting.

Thirty-two out of 107 delegates voted to remove him, more than the 25 percent threshold necessary under the Greens' rules.

Davidson told Radio NZ she was shocked and saddened by the decision.

"I certainly wasn't expecting this," Davidson said. "I feel saddened for my friend, as you would feel for anyone who loses their title and role at this time."

But she wouldn't get ahead of the party's nominations by saying whether she'd back Shaw if he ran for the role again.

"I simply cannot pre-empt that conversation but what I can do without damaging the process of the Green Party is be really clear about how he's slogged his guts out behind the scenes."

Shaw will retain his position as Climate Change Minister regardless of the leadership decision.

Nominations for his spot as Green Party co-leader will be open for a week, with any election to be held in a month.

Shaw said he would sound out the party's membership before confirming whether he would run for party co-leader role again.