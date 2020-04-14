Maramataka Māori and isolation - 12.30pm Newsbreak

By Te Ao - Māori News

- Throughout the motu, māori organisations are working hard to house the homeless and move people living in homeless shelters and hostels into isolation proof accommodation.

- Sport is one of our greatest pleasures and pastimes - either as players or those who participate from the sidelines or in front of the TV. 

- Dr Farah Palmer says despite the challenging times and the cancellations of rugby mastches across the country, the future of the sport is still bright.

- How can the Maramataka Māori help while Aotearoa is in lockdown? Heeni Hoterene shares her insights.

