Maranga Rise Up Aotearoa concert raises $700,000-plus for cyclone relief

The fundraising concert, Maranga Rise Up Aotearoa, has raised $700,000 for whānau affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, with the final figure expected to increase even more, organisers say.

A crowd of 30,000-plus packed into Parrs Park, Oratia in West Auckland on Saturday for the eight-hour concert which was live-streamed across Whakaata Māori, TVNZ, Iwi Radio and Tik Tok.

Te Whānau o Waipareira partnered with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and Whakaata Māori to bring together the special event, with donations gaining momentum throughout the day.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere said the collaboration was about making sure the messages of support reached whānau across the mōtu.

“Whānau know we understand the challenges ahead in the next week, month, 12 months and 18 months. All of this money raised through #Maranga is a huge part of ensuring they continue to receive the assistance they deserve.”

Maranga featured Fat Freddy’s Drop, Bic Runga, Stan Walker, Ardijah, Kings, Ria Hall, Rob Ruha and Drax Project, plus an unexpected onstage appearance by Cliff Curtis - and Jason Momoa, who got hearts racing by throwing his shirt into the crowd in support of the cause.

Mark Williams from Fat Freddy’s Drop described the opportunity to raise funds for whānau as an honour.

“I hope our performance makes all whānau still recovering and rebuilding from Cyclone Gabrielle happy for a moment. We hope they got to enjoy some entertainment because that’s what today was all about.”