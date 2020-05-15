Marine discharge consent granted off Taranaki coast

Applications by OMV Taranaki Limited for a marine consent and a marine discharge consent for activities in the Maui Field off the coast of Taranaki have been granted, subject to conditions.

The oil and gas company will undertake the drilling of up to 10 exploration and appraisal wells within its Petroleum Exploration Permit.

Consent was granted by a Decision-making Committee appointed by the Environmental Protection Authority.

According to a statement by EPA today, the committee acknowledged that there will be some adverse effects from the activities, but it found they could be appropriately avoided, remedied, or mitigated. Conditions include appropriately managing and monitoring any adverse effects and ongoing engagement with iwi and hapū who have a relationship with the wider Taranaki Bight.