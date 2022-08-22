Mārire Goodall Awards celebrates supreme award winner

The Mārire Goodall Awards has awarded Professor Sue Crengle, (nō Ngāi Tahu, Waitaha, Ngāti Moe) the Supreme Award for Outstanding and Influential Māori Doctor of the Year. The annual awards celebrate the contribution of Māori health professionals across the motu

Crengle said that it was a great honour and privilege to receive the award. “it’s a great honour to receive the award."

Crengle said receiving the award did make her uncomfortable but she accepts that it not only recognises her work but the work of the people around her.

“I’m very fortunate to have some long-standing relationships that are fantastic to work with and some new ones as well working in new areas.”

“I want to send a big mihi to them and to my whānau because if it wasn’t for them I would be able to do what I do.”

Crengle's research covers many fields and she explained that some of her research covers and scrutinises how health systems and services work for people, looking for inequities and looking for ways for those health systems to perform better for people.

“I’m currently looking at lung cancer screening using CT scans so that we can diagnose lung cancer very early and there is a very good chance that we could cure it. Those are the exciting things that I am working on.”