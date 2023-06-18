Mark Te Rangi buys back vehicle he built from scratch, 40 years later

Mark Te Rani built the Model B Roadster in 1979. Photo / Supplied

By Poppy Clark, Stuff

Looking through some Trade Me listings Mark Te Rangi stumbled across a familiar Model B Roadster and decided that over 40 years later he should buy the car he built from scratch back.

At 21 in 1979, Te Rangi built his hot rod in Whangārei, but later sold it as he was getting married and had his first child on the way.

“The roadster had to go, it was just too small,” he said.

Te Rangi sold it for what it owed him at $6000 and had another three children. He said he always missed the car.

He was rapt when he saw his car listed on Trade Me in 2019.

“My children have grown and flown the coup so 40 years later when I saw it for sale on Trade Me in Rangiora I just thought ‘Oh should I buy it back? Do I need it?’”

Te Rangi purchased his long-lost vehicle but at a cost of six times what he originally sold it for.

The Model B Roadster had only four owners since Te Rangi departed with it and no one had done anything to the car.

“It was the exact same. Nobody had changed a thing on it. I just thought: ‘It’s been a while’. It was really cool.”

Te Rangi flew down from Whangārei to Christchurch before venturing out to Rangiora to be reunited.

Mark Te Rangi bought back his hot rod for six times the amount he originally paid for the parts in 1979. Photo / Supplied

The road trip back up north gave Te Rangi a good opportunity to get reacquainted with his car.

”I drove it back with the roof down, it was awesome.”

Since having it back in his possession Te Rangi has ‘jazzed up’ his Model B Roadster including upgrading its brakes, wider wheels, has given it a cool hot rod look and said he has kept the original white walls.

The Model B Roadster has now had some extensive upgrades since being back with its rightful owner, Mark Te Rangi. Photo / Supplied

He drives it often and is looking forward to another South Island roadie.

“As we get older, memories become very special and if we can relive some of them then we are very fortunate indeed, life is short, live love and enjoy life,” he said.

The hot rod owner created a Facebook page in 2020 called ‘Where’s my old car NZ’ which has over 7000 members and around 23 new posts a day. The page has reunited owners with their long-lost motor vehicles and has created a sense of community for car lovers.

With 40 years in between and four owners, nothing had been changed to the Model B Roadster's life but for Te Rangi he now has three grandchildren, who he said enjoyed classic vehicles as well.