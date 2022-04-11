Marsden Point protest: 'We won't be smashed out this time'

Photo / File

A protest is forming at the former Marsden Point oil refinery in Northland where protesters claim they intend to 'dig in' and 'stay for a long time'. Unlike the Wellington anti-mandate protest, spokesperson Brad Flutey says they will not be "smashed out this time".

Police are monitoring the protest. At this stage, it is unclear how many people are involved in the protest which began in the weekend.

On Facebook, the 'Dig In at Marsden' protestors say their aim is to "secure Marsden Point’s refining capabilities".

They expand on this on the website 'Secure Marsden Refinery' which they have a link to on their Facebook account.

"The people of our Nation paid to construct this oil refinery so that it may guard us against the inflationary effects of geopolitical turmoil. Management is having its oil refining capabilities removed through internal sabotage, leaving us reliant on international supply," the website says.

"The time has come to stop this by occupying the Marsden Point Oil Refinery.

"We invite all responsible men and women to join us in the safe management of this occupation."

In a video posted on the 'Dig In at Marsden' Facebook account on Sunday, Flutey said they want to bring attention to the matter and have also learnt from the mistakes of the Wellington protest.

"It's not going to be foolish like Wellington. We're here to do a job, we're here to dig in, we're here to get some attention on this issue. We're here to make the management listen because they haven't been listening to operators."

Flutey says the goals of the protest are three-fold.

"Three things, very simple. Stop the destruction. Second, regain ownership, ok. Third, devolve it. And the only way we're going to do that is if we get to stay here for a long time."

Flutey, who says "we've got more reinforcements coming from the south", calls for more 'sensible' people to join the protest and says there will not be a repeat of the forced removal of protestors like in Wellington.

"We want more numbers here but we want numbers who are going to be sensible."

"Things are evolving just like in Wellington but it's going to evolve in a better direction and we're not going to be smashed out this time."