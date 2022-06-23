Mass stabbing at Auckland beach

A man has been arrested following an apparent mass stabbing incident at an Auckland beach.

Several people are apparently injured after the incident at Murray’s Bay on Auckland’s North Shore.

A worker from Montrose Cafe, Bistro and Bar at Mairangi Bay told NZME a member of the public used a crutch to trip up the alleged offender, allowing police to capture him.

Police have confirmed urgency services are in attendance.

“A number of people are understood to have sustained injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

"At this early stage we are still working to confirm the exact number and nature of injuries."

A worker from Cafe BayBay near the area says he understands a man stabbed several women, before fleeing to Mairangi Bay.

Three ambulances are in attendance and traffic diversions are in place as police request people to avoid the area.

More to come...