Massey University opens new marae on Wellington campus

Massey University opened its marae Te Rau Karamu on its Pukeahu Campus in Wellington at the weekend.

A crowd of 400 gathered at dawn on Saturday morning to celebrate the blessing of the marae complex and to hear its name for the first time.

On a plaque at the front of the wharenui, it reads:

"Nā Te Ātiawa me Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa tēnei marae i whakatuwhera i Ōhua o Poutūterangi hei whare wānanga mō ngā iwi katoa e whai ana i te mātauranga.

"This marae was opened on March 27, 2021 by Te Ātiawa and the community of Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa, Massey University as a place of learning for all who pursue knowledge."