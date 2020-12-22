Matakana Island fire still burning after more than a week

Photo / Fire and Emergency NZ

75 firefighters are continuing to fight a fire on Matakana Island in the Bay of Plenty.

Fire and Emergency NZ say they are working closely with local iwi.

While there is little smoke, authorities say the fire which began on 13 December is still burning deep underground.

Firefighters have been managing hot spots identified by drones.

"Firefighters are making good progress and expected to be on scene for at least the next few days.

"We are working closely with local iwi on the Island."