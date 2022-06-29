Mātaki Mai: Ireland and Māori All Blacks' emotional tribute to Sean Wainui

Ireland's captain, Bundee Aki, laid down a green jersey with the number 11 on the back before the Māori All Blacks performed their haka ahead of their clash at FMG Stadium Waikato tonight.

The jersey was a tribute to former Māori All Black Sean Wainui who died late last year, aged 25.

After the haka by the Māori side that also paid tribute to their fallen teammate, Wainui's wife, Paige, and their two children, picked up the jersey from the field where Wainui played many times for his beloved Chiefs and Māori All Blacks.