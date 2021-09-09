Mātāmua to head Massey mātauranga Māori graduate programme

Leading Māori astronomer Professor Rangi Mātāmua has accepted a new senior role at Massey University.

He will move to Palmerston North for his appointment as a professor of mātauranga Māori at the university's School of Māori Knowledge, Te Pūtahi-a-Toi.

Mātāmua, an expert in Māori scientific knowledge, astronomy and navigation, will lead the graduate school programme at Te Pūtahi-a-Toi, the university says in a statement.

"This will help us meet the increasing demand from Māori students to write in te reo Māori and engage in mātauranga Māori related projects at the Masters and PhD level," acting head of school Margaret Foster says.

Mātāmua has won a range of international accolades, is a recipient of the Prime Minister's Science Prize and is a fellow of Te Apārangi, the Royal Society.

He moves to Massey from the University of Waikato, where he was last year one of several academics to complain about structural racism at the institution.