Mātāmua Matariki Mahi recognised

Professor Rangiānehu Mātāmua has been named Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa/New Zealander of the year in recognition of his work in bringing kōrero of Matariki to the fore.

Mātāmua (Ngāi Tūhoe) faced tough competition in Rugby World Cup star Ruby Tui, mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan and entertainers Dame Jools and Dame Lydia Topp.

His research, which has led to a bestselling book, Matariki: The Star of the Year, published both in te reo Māori and English), a web series and social media profile, has been ground-breaking in terms of its contribution to mātauranga Māori; he has enlightened both national and international populations on the mātauranga of astronomy.

He has successfully communicated his mātauranga to both academic and non-academic audiences. That saw the creation of a new public in Aotearoa in 2022 to celebrate and acknowledge Matariki, a traditional symbol of the beginning of a new year for Māori, the first time a kaupapa Māori was given such recognition.

His research is at the interface between mātauranga Māori and Western science, and he is helping to reconnect people with maramataka – the Māori lunar calendar – and the environment.

Reclaiming indigenous astronomy

Mātāmua is also part of a wider movement, reclaiming Indigenous astronomy as part of a continued process of decolonisation.

Awards patron Te Koruru Miriama Kamo says: “The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa celebrate people who use their passion to make our country a better place, and Rangi Matāmua undeniably fits the bill - his wairua, and dedication to our people is a taonga for the future.”

The Te Pou Whakarae award is the latest acknowledgement of his dedication to mātauranga Māori. He is the first Māori to receive the Prime Minister's Science Prize, is a fellow of The Royal Society Te Aparangi and in the 2023 New Year Honours, Mātāmua was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to Māori astronomy.

Mātāmua is the fifth Māori to be named New Zealander of the year. Sir Tīpene O'Regan (2022), Mike King (2019), Taika Waititi (2017) and Dr Lance O'Sullivan (2014) are previous holders of the title.