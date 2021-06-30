Matariki audio play a first for Silo Theatre

Silo Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau celebrates Matariki with a new participatory audio play, Mauri Tau, an interactive experience available to listeners worldwide.

The play is a guided meditation where participants purchase tickets to download the audio track to then be taken on a personal journey of self-reflection.



The idea for this innovative work came out of the many challenges that COVID-19 brought for the live creative arts sector in 2020, and Mauri Tau is Silo’s first major step into digital story-telling.

Writer and director Scotty Cotter collaborated with sound designers Fran Kora, Matt Eller, and Komako Silver to celebrate and usher in the Māori New Year, inviting audiences to reconnect to their own mauri.

"You could either go for a walk during sunset or sunrise, how we would normally celebrate Matariki. It's just a little bit of the stars talking directly to you and your wairua and giving you some insight to help you figure out some stuff within yourself. When I was writing this I think that's what I was doing, was actually healing myself," Cotter says.

The play will be available online via Silo Theatre from 2 - 18 July. Participants require headphones and a smartphone or other device with WiFi or mobile data connectivity. It is recommended that participants listen to the work outdoors.



Featuring: Akinehi Munroe, Fran Kora, Lana Garland, Matariki Whatarau, Nicola Kāwana, Rachel House, Scotty Cotter, Tanea Heke, and Te Kohe Tuhaka.



Daily sessions: 6am, 7am, 8am, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.

Sat-Sun: Added sessions at 11am and 3pm.



Duration: 45-50 minutes / Venue: Streaming online



For bookings click here to visit Silo Theatre