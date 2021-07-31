Matariki Awards 2021

Matariki is a celebration of culture, language, and people so it is fitting that Māori Television, in partnership with Te Puni Kōkiri, plays its part in promoting the unique contributions made by the recipients of these awards.

For the past five years, Ngā Tohu o Matariki has celebrated recipients within the community that has excelled in many different areas. Over that time the awards ceremony has become a favourite with the wider community.

The awards aim to recognise and celebrate Māori excellence across the fields of education, arts, and entertainment, health and science, sports, business and innovation, community, te reo, and Tikanga Māori and young achievers, seeking nominations for the individuals, teams, and projects that have excelled over the period specified, across all public, corporate and not-for-profit sectors in nine categories:

Past recipients have included Professor Rawinia Higgins, Pania Papa, Taika Waititi, Mike King, Cliff Curtis, Paraone Gloyne, and Ahorangi Sir Derek Lardelli.

This year, there are nine categories equating to each of the stars of Matariki with one of the recipients being named the Supreme Winner.

The categories and sponsors are:

· Hiwaiterangi: Award for Young Achiever – Te Kura

· Tipuānuku: Award for Educatio – Te Ahu o te Reo Māori

· Waitī: Award for Health and Science – Māori Television

· Ururangi: Award for Sport - ACC

· Waitā: Award for Business and Innovation – Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

· Waipunarangi: Award for Te Reo and Tikanga – Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori

· Matariki: Award for Community

· Tipuārangi: Award for Arts and Entertainment – Toi Māori

· Te Huihuinga o Matariki – Award for Lifetime Achievement Te Puni Kōkiri

Ngā Tohu o Matariki o te tau 2021 will screen on Māori Television at 8.30 PM on Sunday 1 August, on the MĀORI+ app and www.maoritelevision.com.