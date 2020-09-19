Matariki Awards recipients shine brightly on special evening

Māori achievement across Aotearoa was celebrated at the Ngā Whetū o Matariki Awards 2020 during a two-hour special on Māori Television this evening.

This year’s event was postponed from Auckland’s Spark Arena where more than 500 were scheduled to attend.

With Covid-19 limiting options for a traditional awards ceremony, Māori Television, which has hosted the awards since 2016, sent production crews to the homes and communities of finalists and observed them celebrating with friends and whānau.

Twenty-seven finalists across 11 categories were celebrated for their contribution to Māori achievement over the past year.

This evening’s recipients join the ranks of previous Matariki Awards winners which include Noeline Taurua, Taika Waititi, Cliff Curtis, Mike King, Julian Dennison and Lisa Carrington.

Te Toi o Ngā Rangi - Lifetime Achievement Award was this year awarded to Tā Tipene O’Regan (Ngāi Tahu) who was recognised for his exemplary achievements and outstanding commitment to Aotearoa.

Tā Tipene O’Regan received the Te Toi o Ngā Rangi - Lifetime Achievement Award.

The overall winner of Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award, selected from all the finalists, was S.O.U.L - Te Hapori o te Ihu o Mataaho.

S.O.U.L - Te Hapori o te Ihu o Mataaho was named Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award recipient.

This year included an additional category that recognised outstanding contribution to community during Covid-19 lockdown. Te Whetū Tārake o te Rangi Award for this contribution was awarded to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency was acknowledged with the Te Whetū Tārake o te Rangi Award.

The full list of Ngā Whetū o Matariki Awards 2020 recipients are:

Te Toi o Ngā Rangi - Lifetime Achievement Award - Acknowledging an individual who demonstrates exemplary achievements in his or her field as well as an outstanding commitment to Aotearoa – New Zealand.

Tā Tipene O’Regan (Ngāi Tahu)

Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award – the overall winner selected from the finalists who demonstrates exemplary achievements in his or her field, as well as an outstanding commitment to Aotearoa – New Zealand.

S.O.U.L - Te Hapori o te Ihu o Mataaho

Te Whetū Tārake o te Rangi Award - Acknowledging those who made an outstanding contribution to the community during COVID lockdown:

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency

Te Whetū Maiangi Award for Young Achievers – inspirational rangatahi proactive in social and community situations, motivating and encouraging others:

Irihapeti Edwards (Ngāti Manawa, Ngapuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa)

Te Ururangi Award for Education – trailblazers making a significant contribution to the development of mātauranga Māori – Māori knowledge:

Prof Dr Rangi Mātāmua (Ngāi Tūhoe)

Te Waipuna-ā-Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment – creative professionals leading the way in literature, performing arts, media arts or visual arts:

Chelsea Winstanley (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi)

Te Tupu-ā-Rangi Award for Health and Science – healthcare and science experts dedicated to improving the physical and mental wellbeing of New Zealanders:

Lady Tureiti Moxon (Ngāti Pāhauwera, Ngāti Kahungunu, Kāi Tahu)

Te Waitā Award for Sport – extraordinary men and women who are excelling in the sporting arena both at home and abroad:

Lindsay Tait (Te Rarawa)

Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community – showcasing Māori groups and organisations that play a vital role in enhancing the social, economic, cultural and environmental prosperity of their rohe (region):

S.O.U.L - Te Hapori o te Ihu o Mataaho

Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business and Innovation – game changers in their field making an impact and driving our economy and society forward:

Pania Tyson-Nathan (Ngāti Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu)

Te Waitī Award for Te Reo and Tikanga – individuals championing the revitalisation of the Māori language and culture: