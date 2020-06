Matariki festivals will start rolling out over the next few weeks before the Matariki stars rise to mark the Māori new year.

It's a time to celebrate Māori storytelling, astronomy, music and culture. But Māori musician and content producer of the annual Matariki awards, Ngatapa Black, says Covid-19 has created a fresh perspective for many Māori as we enter the Māori new year.

Te Ao Marama talks to Ngatapa Black.