A Matariki celebration by the Otago community with a Kaupapa Māori lens.

The community in Dunedin is set to come together this Sunday to celebrate Matariki. The day will kick off with a dawn ceremony celebrating the rise of Matariki followed by a fun day at the museum.

Otago Museum Kaupapa Māori Science Engagement Coordinator Danielle Parke says a lot of people in the community expressed their interest in learning more and celebrating Matariki so we presented our proposal to the local Rūnaka.

“We would like to do this in a Kaupapa Māori way, not just a Putaiao, Science way, to what the museum is known for. The DDC (District City Council) got on board and came to the party with some funding so, it’s happening.”

Parke mentions that there will be a dawn ceremony led by Kōmene Cassidy.

“There will be a mihi to Matariki, mihi ki ngā mate (acknowledgment to those who have passed) and then we’ll move into the museum and have kōrero, waiata and kai o te ata. A nice shared breakfast put on by the Otago Museum Cafe.”

Parke says that Matariki is not visible where the museum resides in the reserve so Museum Director, Dr. Ian Griffin will project the rise of Matariki on the side of the building.

“The day also features Kapa Haka by He Waka Kōtuia, we’ve got workshops with Pōtiki Poi and our own Brendan Flack, who is our Ōtepoti Waka Specialist, so we’re really excited about that.”

“The fun day features astronomy, planetarium shows, crafts, games, and workshops.”

Parke says the most unique difference that Kai Tahu has, that is different from the rest of the country is, they look to the star Pūaka or Pūanga to mark the new year.

“Our festival down here is called the Pūaka Matariki Festival to acknowledge that Pūaka was the main tohu o te tau hou (a sign of the new year)"

“The fact that it is hosted by the Otago Museum and Dunedin City Council means that the event can happen under the mana of the local Rūnaka, but we can do a lot of the leg work which takes the pressure off for Rūnaka.”

For more information visit:

https://otagomuseum.nz

https://www.matarikidunedin.co.nz