Matariki holiday dates for next 30 years set, 'Always on a Friday'

A list of recommended Matariki public holiday dates for the next 30 years have been drawn up by an advisory group of Te Ao Māori, Matariki and Maramataka experts, Minister for Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare has announced in a joint statement with Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood.

The dates for the "uniquely New Zealand" public holiday, which the government ministers said will "always fall on a Friday", will be presented to parliament later this year for passing into law.

“Matariki will be our first public holiday that recognises Te Ao Māori and will be one that is uniquely New Zealand,” Minister Henare said.

“Matariki is more than just a public holiday. Our celebration of the new public holiday will be informed by key values such as unity, sharing, feasting, coming together, and environmental awareness.”

Aotearoa will celebrate Matariki as a public holiday for the first time on 24 June next year.

"The calendar date for the Matariki public holiday will shift each year to align with the maramataka (Māori lunar calendar) and will always be on a Friday."

The Culture and Heritage Minister said the process of deciding the public holiday dates has been led by an expert advisory group.

“Mātauranga Māori has been at the heart of decision making on the new public holiday. The Matariki Advisory Group, recognised experts in Te Ao Māori and the mātauranga associated with Matariki and the Maramataka, have led this process, providing advice and engaging with communities across Aotearoa. We are grateful for their guidance, which is helping ensure Te Ao Māori is embedded within the day."

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood said the advisory group had recommended that the choice of dates be guided by a particular whakataukī.

“The Matariki Advisory Group asked that we be guided by the whakataukī ‘Matariki hunga nui’ (Matariki brings us together)."

Minister Wood said the new three-day weekend would provide an opportunity for people to gather and enjoy whānau time and a mid-winter getaway.

"This new long weekend will allow people to travel to their hometown or around our regions, and spend time with their whānau," he said.

“The Matariki public holiday will always fall on a Friday, which will help more Kiwis take mid-winter getaways and support the tourism sector’s economic recovery.”

Proposed Matariki public holiday dates

Year Matariki Holiday Date

2022 24 June

2023 14 July

2024 28 June

2025 20 June

2026 10 July

2027 25 June

2028 14 July

2029 6 July

2030 21 June

2031 11 July

2032 2 July

2033 24 June

2034 7 July

2035 29 June

2036 18 July

2037 10 July

2038 25 June

2039 15 July

2040 6 July

2041 19 July

2042 11 July

2043 3 July

2044 24 June

2045 7 July

2046 29 June

2047 19 July

2048 3 July

2049 25 June

2050 15 July

2051 30 June

2052 21 June