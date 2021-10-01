Matariki Public Holiday is a Go; But Nats and ACT vote No.

The first reading of the Matariki Public Holiday bill has passed in Parliament.

Te Kāhui o Matariki Public Holiday Bill was a Labour government commitment from the 2020 election campaign.

The bill was supported by Te Paati Māori and the Greens, while National and ACT opposed it having previously questioned the need for another public holiday.

The first Matariki public holiday will be June 24th next year.

The day will shift each year in accordance with when the stars rise.

The exact dates will be set by the government’s new Matariki Advisory Group made up of Tikanga specialists and astrologists.

The group includes Professor Rangiānehu Matamua (chair), Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Rereata Makiha, Victoria Campbell, Dr Pauline Harris, Dr Ruakere Hond, and Jack Thatcher.

Matariki brings the number of yearly public holidays to 12. It’s the first new public holiday in 50 years.