Matariki returns to Tāmaki Makaurau with over 100 events

Mayor Wayne Brown expressed his enthusiasm for the Matariki 2023, urging all Aucklanders to participate. Photo / Supplied / Auckland Council

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Auckland Council have released a programme of more than 100 events to celebrate Matariki.

The Māori New Year celebrations will take place from July 11 to July 22, spanning 11 days.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Chairperson Marama Royal emphasized the significance of Matariki in the Māori calendar, saying she hoped Aucklanders would embrace the festival again, following its debut as a public holiday last year.

"Matariki is a time for unity. It is a time for reflection, honoring departed loved ones, and preparing for the year ahead." Royal says.

"As the tangata whenua of central Auckland, we were thrilled to witness our city embrace Matariki last year like never before."

Royal says many turned up to the umu kohukohu whetū - where hāngī is presented beneath the stars at a pre-dawn ceremony on the first day of Matariki, in 2022.

"The resurgence of the ancient practice of umu kohukohu whetū drew countless people to our whenua Takaparawhau, [which] was truly incredible."

"We look forward to hosting this event once again to ensure that Matariki celebrations across our city are deeply rooted in tikanga Māori. 'Hikaia ngā ahi o Matariki, Hikaia ngā ahi o Te Kahu Tōpuni o Tuperiri.'"

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown expressed his enthusiasm for the festival and urged everyone to attend. "We take great pride in partnering with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to present the Matariki Festival," Brown stated.

"This year, there are numerous free, family-friendly events where our communities can come together to reflect on and celebrate the Māori New Year, notably the Umu Kohukohu Whetū, which I am excited to attend."

Marama encouraged Aucklanders to explore the many events within the 2023 calendar.

"There are numerous ways to pause and reflect with loved ones this Matariki season, including a pourewa (planting) day at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei's whenua Takaparawhau on July 22nd, where we can give back to Papatūānuku, who sustains us throughout the year."

Aucklanders can enjoy a light and sound show, the ahi kā, which tells the story of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei through the Vector Lights on the Harbour Bridge.

The Matariki Festival Day provides a platform for exploring Māori art (toi Māori) and kapa haka.

The official opening of the Matariki Festival on July 11th kicks off with a special light and sound show by Vector Lights at Silo Park.

It will showcase Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and their story of ahi kā in Tāmaki Makaurau, rooted in tikanga and taonga tuku.

The 100 events across Tāmaki Makaurau, will be highlighted by three pou.

The Umu Kohukohu Whetū, pre-dawn ceremony on July 14th at Takaparawhau (Bastion Point), where attendees will have the opportunity to participate in karakia (prayers) that fill the morning skies.

Also on July 14th, the Matariki Festival Day at the Auckland Town Hall, promises a full afternoon of storytelling sessions, mouth-watering kai with Mamas Hāngī, panel interviews and toi Māori. Performances by the NZ Dance Company and Ngā Puna o Waiorea will be capped off with a waiata session led by Jordyn with a Why.

Lastly, on July 15th, Manu Aute Kite Day will take place at Takaparawhau where whānau celebrate the traditions of flying manu aute (kites) as a means of communication and connection between hapū.

Participants will have the opportunity to craft and fly their own manu tukutuku or bring their own kites to paint the skies of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Whānau can view a host of local events on the Auckland Matariki festival website at matarikifestival.org.nz