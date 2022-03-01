Matariki stars in tourism funding shower

The Labour government is giving local communities support to build up their tourism facilities with funding that has a focus on the Māori New Year.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says the new funding round for tourism is in preparation for the return of international tourists and Kiwis coming home.

“We are standing beside local communities to co-fund important tourism infrastructure that many small towns and districts cannot afford by themselves," Nash says. "Applications open today for councils to seek grants through the next round of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

“Tourism is hugely important to the economy. We need good-quality infrastructure and facilities to enjoy our country. This funding aims to protect and enhance our reputation for offering quality experiences as we get ready to open borders for visitors.”

Aotearoa's unique selling point

Associate Tourism Minister Peeni Henare says the funding round will have a special emphasis on physical infrastructure to support Aotearoa's first Matariki public holiday later this year.

“Matariki will be our first public holiday that recognises Te Ao Māori and will be an occasion that is uniquely ours, starting this year on June 22. Now is the time to start planning to promote it to the world."

Henare says ideas for helping to celebrate the idea could see council reserves turned into stargazing areas, or upgrading walkways and interpretive signs around food-gathering sites for local iwi, such as wetlands, historic gardens and rivers.

“I encourage local councils to put real thought into the infrastructure they want as part of a growing focus on the significance of Matariki. I hope to see them being creative with their applications for funds."

Applications are open to all councils from today and close on March 28.