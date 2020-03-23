Mataturanga Māori, Education providers prepare to shutdown

Today the Minister of Education Chris Hipkins announced that schools across Aotearoa will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday 24 March 2020.

Kōhanga Reo and Early childhood will close tomorrow.

Kura, Wharekura and Schools will close tomorrow.

Whare WānangaTertiary institutions will close as soon as possible.

The only education services that will be excluded from these shutdowns are education providers of identified essential workers ie doctors, nurses, ambulance workers and police.

Education services in all setting who are able to provide online learning in all education settings are encouraged to make sure they do so in accordance with the self-isolation requirements that have been set out. Funding for all education providers will continue to flow as normal.

Early childhood and Tertiary providers will not be penalised for non-attendance or failure to meet key performance indicators.