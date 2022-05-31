Maternity study leads the way for Māori healthcare research

A team of researchers led by the University of Auckland’s Liggins Institute has found gaps in current models for pregnancy and newborn care for Māori and Pacific whānau.

The lead researcher, Associate Professor Katie Groom, said her team assessed the knowledge gaps in mothers' and babies' health across the country.

“We got 360 people to talk to us and we identified more than three and a half thousand gaps in knowledge”.

Groom said that they then turn that data into research questions so they can make plans and implements protocells to make health better.

“The most important questions that we received related to Māori and Pacific Islanders' health.”

Alternatives to cookie cutting model

She said the surprising data that came from the assessment was the interest in how healthcare was provided and how it could be done better for Māori and Pacific people.

Groom said there was a "cookie-cutter model" for pregnancy care and one of the most popular inquiries from the national assessment was how Māori pregnancy could improve with a different model?

“The way that we provide care for women is pretty standardised but for Māori there are different models of care with whanau based on a marae, using the local iwi to provide some of the care.

Groom said that they would really like to have Māori midwives and doctors "but currently we don't have enough to fill those numbers that are needed to provide care".

Groom said that no one in the history of New Zealand healthcare had done an observation of a section of healthcare and identified the research that should be done. “Everyone has done what they are interested in.”

“Now we have a national project and we have a large group of experts that have come together and used a really systematic approach to what we should do for the future”.