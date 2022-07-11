Matike mai Matariki/The Dawn of a New Era in Rotorua



Matike mai Matariki is a conversation starter that seeks to demystify constitutional transformation and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, to peel back the layers of what it means to actively participate in decolonising Aotearoa, and to understand how every person can influence the colonial narrative in places and spaces.

Te Pāti Māori launched Matike mai Matariki - The Dawn of a New Era today in Rotorua at Te Puia.

“The time has come, to build up our leadership,” co-leader Rawiri Waititi (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāi Tai, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) said.



The dawn of a new era.

“Enough of being subordinate to Pākehā ideologies and their future aspirations. The time has come for Māori to be at the forefront of all things for our betterment.”

Musician Rob Ruha (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāti Porou) was part of the toi panel and said he was grateful to be part of an exciting kaupapa that was well overdue.

Rob Ruha speaking during the discussion

“This is a beginning where we Māori come together to discuss aspects of self-determination and what works best for us, to remove anything that is stopping us from telling our narratives with a te ao Māori decolonised view,” Ruha said.

One people, are we?

Matike mai Matariki is a legacy left by the late philosopher and academic Moana Jackson (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou).

Te Matahiapo Safari Hynes from Rangitāne was honoured to have an opportunity to share his thoughts as a youth on demystifying constitutional transformation and The Treaty of Waitangi. “Let’s action our thoughts and aspirations for the Treaty of Waitangi. Today there is still a lack of understanding not among Māori but non-Māori. There is the saying we are one people but I think we need to look at that more,” Hynes said.

Te Matahiapo Safari Hynes from Rangitāne

Matike mai Matariki has a particular focus on the value of indigenous creatives. There were 13 guest speakers who participated from the arts to law sharing their views on tino rangatiratanga and mana motuhake to a crowd of over 300.

From kingmakers to leader shapers

A recent series of public opinion polls have revealed the Māori Party could hold the balance of power after the next election and become "kingmaker".

However, Waititi said he was focused on Māori progress. Waititi believes if one percent was contributed to Māori from every different government-funded initiative, Māori would thrive. “That’s what I think. But we Māori need to unite and not always dive straight into non-Māori-focused initiatives that only touch on Māori outcomes and meet the directives of non-Māori successes,” he said.

The Māori Party will take today’s findings to Parliament tomorrow, in the hope that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will take action.