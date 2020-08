Tairawhiti Cultural Trust chair Maui Tangohau has confirmed this year's Tamararo whakanuia kapa haka event has been postponed.

The event, scheduled to take place on September 5 will now take place in December with a day to be announced in the coming weeks. The selection of the five rōpū to represent Tairawhiti at Te Matatini 2022 will be confirmed by the trustees on September 4 at a special meeting.