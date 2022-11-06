Maunga closures a success, but fireworks risk ever-present - TMA

Auckland Tūpuna Maunga have been closed at night since blazes raged on Maungarei (Mt Wellington) and Maungawhau (Mt Eden) during Guy Fawkes in 2019 and 2020. Photo / File / Dave Murdoch

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is thanking the people of Tāmaki Makaurau for their overwhelming support in protecting the region's Tūpuna Maunga (ancestral mountains) during this 2022 Guy Fawkes season.

The Maunga are closed to the public at night until tomorrow to prevent fireworks which in 2019 and 2020 saw blazes rage on Maungarei (Mt Wellington) and Maungawhau (Mt Eden).

Fireworks have been the number one cause of fires on Maunga in Auckland, but the subsequent bans have seen the taonga fire-free.

“We have again received significant support on the ground for the closures. People are pleased that action is being taken to protect the health of the Maunga and prevent further massive fires.” Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority says.

Alf Filipaina, Deputy Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority says he thinks the support for Maunga closures translates to a ban on the public sale of fireworks.

“The Authority is pleased to have such widespread community support for protection of the ancestral Maunga from fireworks." Filipaina says.

"We consider this reflects support for the Authority’s stance that the public sale of fireworks should be banned.”

While access to the Maunga will be back to normal from Monday, a security presence will be maintained over the subsequent week.