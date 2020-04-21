McHappy or McAngus? Jovial social media post gets mixed reactions

McDonald's is back on the menu when lockdown lifts on Tuesday next week. The news was welcomed in particular by two cousins in Rotorua who posted an impromptu chant in Māori on Facebook, but not everyone found it entertaining.

While this video lifted the spirits of many, it also gained backlash stating the videos were culturally inappropriate.

One of the cousins, Te Taepa Kameta (Te Arawa) says, "Tell me what customs have I trampled on."

"I didn't upload it for the thousands of views, I uploaded it so my friends could have a laugh, so my tribe could have a laugh. My tribe and my home of Te Awahou are all masters of light songs," adds Murray Bidois (Te Arawa).

For Te Taepa Kameta it was something he wanted to do as a means of pure entertainment.

"Despite the trouble of my actions, they were also actions to entertain."

While some are deeming the act a cultural karanga, Professor Pou Temara says it is, in fact, a form of lament that is performed by both male and female.

Some of the backlash the duo received compared them to the video of the nurses using the haka in England.

"The nurses in England they're Pākehā, the two here in New Zealand they're Māori so you can't compare both to one another," says Temara.

While the video of the nurse gained a lot of anger from the Māori community, Temara says we shouldn't be commending the world for recognising our culture.

"We should be proud and happy because the world is showcasing our language. Here we are fighting for the revitalization of our language, the revitalisation of our customs and here we have the world telling us Māori you are well and truly alive."

The duo is apologetic for the way they have made some people feel, however, they have also laid out a challenge for those people.

"Compose a song in response to what we have done by keeping in mind the cultural appropriation in which will hopefully honour us all."

This is a challenge the cousins hope will see our culture plastered over social media positively.