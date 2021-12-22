Me hanga tangata hukapapa? Frozen Reo Māori auditions are open

Hot on the heels of Lion King Reo Māori, the team at Matewā Media is on the lookout for voices to give another iconic Disney film a Reo Māori twist.

The first round of open auditions for Frozen Reo Māori are now open, with the search beginning for people to fill five roles including the film's iconic sisters, Anna and Elsa.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Chelsea Winstanley (Merata, Jojo Rabbit) and Tweedie Waititi (Moana Reo Māori, Rūrangi) of Matewa Media say they are also proud to announce Frozen Reo Māori will celebrate the mita of Kāi Tahu. However, anyone can audition for the roles.

Translations will be completed by Kāi Tahu uri Hana O’Regan, Charisma Rangipunga, Thomas Aerepo-Morgan, Kiringāua Cassidy and Karuna Thurlow.

“You don’t have to be from Kāi Tahu to audition. Just as with Moana Reo Māori we encourage everyone to have a go, karawhiua!” Winstanley said.

“But you will be expected to pull it off nō reira kia kaha rā! Ko te mea nui ka ngākau nui koe ki te reo Māori,” Waititi said.

For the online first-round auditions, each character will have a different audition piece, and will also be required to also sing in Te Reo Māori. Waititi and Winstanley have advised that all levels of Reo Māori fluency are welcome.

Frozen Reo Māori is scheduled to premiere in New Zealand and Australia in September 2022 to align with Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week).

The team behind Moana Reo Māori are currently working on the Te Reo Māori version of Lion King, with auditions underway.

As with Moana and Lion King, Winstanley and Waititi will be working with Rachel House (Moana, Hunt for the Wilderpeople) who will act as performance director, while Reo Māori kaiwāiata superstar Rob Ruha (Moana Reo Māori) will return as musical director.

Auditions close on February 18, 2022. Further information and audition materials are available on www.matewamedia.nz.