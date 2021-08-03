Medals galore on epic day of Olympics action!

Boxing bronze, sailing silver and canoe sprint gold can now be claimed for Team NZ in another impressive day of Olympic action.

David Nyika did as best as he could to advance to the boxing finals. However, opponent Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov won the semi-final on points, meaning Nyika was only able to clinch the bronze medal.

Out on the water, Lisa Carrington took out the K-1 200m final and K-2 500m final with her K-2 teammate Caitlin Regal to collect two gold medals for Team NZ. In total, Carrington has grabbed four gold medals, while Regal collects her first.

Although she had a slow start out of the gate it didn't take long for Carrington to get into her rhythm. Once she got into the lead her opponents were left in her wake as she collected her third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the K1 200m event. Her 38-second time in the final was also her Olympic best.

GOLD for Caitlin Regal and Lisa Carrington in the K2-500!! What powerhouses, what a race and what a day for Canoe Sprint!!#EarnTheFern #Earned#KoTātauTeKapaOAotearoa#WeAreTheNZTeam #Olympics #CanoeSprint

@CanoeSprintNZ pic.twitter.com/m3jpbSgxIR — The New Zealand Team (@TheNZTeam) August 3, 2021

Sailing duo Blair Tuke and Peter Burling also got silver in the Sailing 49er Class.

There is another chance for gold with Anton Down-Jenkins, who progressed through to the final of the men's 3m springboard event, placing eighth of the top 12. He competes in the final later this evening.