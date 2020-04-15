Media industry to suffer more job losses - 12.30pm Newsbreak

- The Māori Party National Executive have confirmed their co-leadership team for 2020, namely Ngarewa-Packer - standing in the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate and Tamihere in Tāmaki Makaurau - following today's Special General Meeting.

- Job losses as a result of COVID-19 could see unemployment rise, somewhere between just under 10 percent, to as high as 26 percent. Those were the latest projections released by Treasury yesterday.

- COVID-19 is continuing to have an impact on the media industry. This month Bauer Media announced its closure, and just last night NZME announced 200 of its employees would lose their jobs as well.