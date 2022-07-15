Medical measurement mistakes have cost Māori and Pasifika lives study reveals

A study conducted at the University of Otago has discovered that heart ultrasound measurements are not appropriate for Māori and Pasifika peoples because the settings are based on white Americans.

That means Māori and Pasifika could be incorrectly diagnosed, with delays in treatment.

The report's writers said this was a manifestation of systematic racism in New Zealand's healthcare approach.

“What we found is the national guideline that we use doesn’t work in Māori and Pasifika people and may lead to a missed diagnosis of heart disease,” Otago University clinical sonography professor and co-author of the report Gillian Whalley said.

She said they collected a group of people who were of Pākeha, Māori and Pacific ethnicity.

Whalley said they pursued the study knowing that Māori and Pasifika have different body composition from Pākehā. Māori and Pasifika usually have more muscle with the same height and weight.

'Just not good enough'

“The international guidelines require us to take into account body size to compare people; we were required to index by the body surface area, which is a good measurement of the volume of the body but not of the composition.

“And the muscle mass is what makes your heart bigger, so we would expect Māori and Pasifika to have bigger hearts and indeed they do. Then you might lead to the wrong diagnosis, which leads to different treatments and potentially it's one of the measures in deciding who gets surgery.”

“It’s just not good enough to take data that’s been collected from people of white ethnicity and assume that it’s going to apply to other people. It's just not acceptable anymore.”