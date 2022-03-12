Melanoma: Check your skin no matter the colour

A skin cancer initiative that could help improve diagnosis in Māori by almost 50 percent, as well as help reduce high mortality rates, is to expand around the country.

The Skin Cancer College Australasia programme will help upskill hundreds of GPs to use specialised diagnostic technology to improve the early identification of melanoma.

Dr Franz Strydom, a college fellow, talked toTe Ao Tapatahi about the programme and how it works.

He says the programme is designed to find cancers earlier which“will save more lives”.

“We got the best people in the world to train us and we have also trained other GPs in the ability to diagnose properly with the dermascope and we can also do the surgery.”

Strydom says people with darker skin feel the heat more and are likely to move out of the sun sooner, whereas people with lighter skin won’t feel the heat as much and “tend to stay longer in the sun”.

“It can be up to five to nine times higher getting skin cancer with light skin, whereas compared to the colour range of Polynesians it’s like having permanent sunscreen on, not enough to protect you 100%.”

“Fairer skin people often get melanoma on their arms or somewhere they are sunburnt, whereas the darker your skin the more likely you are to get cancer on the palm of your hands, soles of your feet or your scalp.” Strydom says that if you get cancers in those places they are far more aggressive.

Māori are less likely to get skin cancer but, if they do, it’s likely to be more aggressive and likely to be missed. He says Māori have a higher mortality rate because of it.

“If you pick up melanoma in its early stages, you have a 98% chance of curing it.”