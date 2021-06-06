Melbourne arrival figures continue to 'fluctuate'

There is one new MIQ case and no community cases to report Sunday, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The new managed isolation case is an arrival from India who is in Auckland MIQ.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 17.

Melbourne

The ministry said the number of travellers who originally arrived from Melbourne between May 20-25 now totals 4,788. This total "continues to fluctuate as we continue to receive additional information."

According to the ministry, 97% of travellers have either already been tested, are exempt from testing or require no further action:

2,924 have returned a negative test result.

203 are exempt from testing because they are under the age of 12.

1,515 require no further action.

146 have no test result as yet.

In terms of the 146 who have not been tested, the ministry said attempts are being made to contact them.

"Contact tracers have emailed and twice called each of these 146 travellers and will be recording test results once these are logged."