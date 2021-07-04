Melbourne flights to NZ to resume from Sunday midnight

The green light has been given for quarantine free flights to resume from Melbourne and several other Australian cities to New Zealand from midnight Sunday. However, travellers from areas including Sydney, Brisbane and Perth will have to wait for Tuesday's official review.

"The travel pause for South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria will lift at 11.59pm tonight," the Ministry of Health said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

"The travel pause for Western Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Queensland remains in place and will be reviewed on Tuesday 6 July."

There is a proviso, however, that the travellers must have not visited certain of the other states during particular time periods.

"Travellers to New Zealand must not have been in Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia on or after 10.30pm (NZT) on 26 June 2021. They must also not have been in New South Wales on or after 11.59pm (NZT) on 22 June," the ministry said.

It is also now a requirement that the travellers have obtained a negative pre-departure test.

"For those now able to travel from Australia, a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of departure is required for all passengers before boarding flights to New Zealand."

MIQ Cases

The ministry said there are no new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today. However, there are 7 new cases in MIQ since Friday's update.

The new cases are arrivals from Singapore, India, United Arab Emirates and South Africa. All but one are in Auckland quarantine, with the remaining case in quarantine in Christchurch.

There are currently 32 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.