Melbourne haka group calls on whānau to 'Login for Lockdown'

Tyson Tuala of haka group Ngā Mātai Pūrua joins a friend for 'Login for Lockdown'.

Melbourne based haka group 'Ngā Mātai Pūrua' is calling on whānau around Australia and in Aotearoa to 'Login for Lockdown'

The online kaupapa is an initiative for anyone to digitally connect and participate in, or run, an activity online to help whānau in Victoria get through the current Covid-19 lockdown.

The state is currently experiencing its fourth lockdown due to a recent outbreak, which has spiked to 72 positive Covid-19 cases.

The lockdown was initially imposed on May 27 and was to last for seven days, but it was extended for another seven days on June 2.

Login to connect

Tyson Tuala and whānau connect for 'Login for Lockdown'.

Tyson Tuala, a member of Ngā Mātai Pūrua, says connection and mental wellbeing are the key focus of 'Login for Lockdown'.

"We have put together a few things to support our Māori community and anyone else that is stuck in this lockdown," says Tuala.

Every Wednesday night Ngā Mātai Pūrua hold online kapa haka for tamariki alongside the 'Login for Lockdown' kaupapa.

Tuala says, "We've had the Hāti Nāti Cafe in Ruatoria jump on and teach us how to make kānga waru."

Whānau have also logged in to hold pilates sessions and game nights.

Lockdown restrictions

The people of Victoria have endured gruelling lockdowns, their first being imposed in April 2020 to June 2020.

Then their most devastating lockdown, which went for 15 weeks from July 2020 until December 2020.

Their third lockdown was a short stint in February this year.

And with the fourth lockdown, Victoria residents can travel 10km for essential services as opposed to 5km in previous lockdowns.

Masks are still to be worn, and a two hour exercise window is allowed each day - providing it is within the 10km travel radius.

Overcoming covid-19

Acting premier of Victoria, James Merlino, announced the lockdown extension amidst growing concerns about the recent outbreak.

At a press conference on Wednesday, June 2, Merlino told reporters "we've got to run this thing into the ground or people will die".

On Thursday, June 3, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a Covid-19 disaster package through Centrelink where a payment of $500 can be claimed for those who work more than 20 hours in a week, and $325 for those who work less than 20 hours a week.

'Login for Lockdown' and their online activities can be found on the Ngā Mātai Pūrua Facebook page.