Melbourne whānau looking forward to lockdown restrictions easing

Melbourne has spent a total of 263 days in lockdown and, as of midnight tonight, stay-at-home restrictions will be eased, curfews relaxed, travel restrictions lifted to metropolitan Melbourne and a phased return of students to school.

“I think I’m looking forward to being able to drive out to the moana. I’m a coastal girl so getting my feet in the ocean will be a real treat," says Erina Rapana from Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Ruapani and Ngāi Tāmanuhiri.

Rapana and her whānau live on the Mornington Penisula, 72 kilometres from Melbourne. For her, the lockdown announcements have felt like a song on repeat but, with restrictions eased, she has one plan in mind.

“A haircut. There are only so many home haircuts I can do. Although I think I’ve refined the technique, I feel so sorry for my boys and my husband.”

Her work as a conservator of cultural material in museums has been put on hold and she’s had to develop her other skill sets.

“I’ve taken up the new role as a home-school teacher. At one stage, I did consider becoming a teacher early in my life but I’m glad I didn’t. I wouldn't have made such a good teacher.”

Missing important events with whānau has been hard.

“We were supposed to marry in Auckland in December last year. A quick turn of events and everything went online.”

For now the Rapana whānau plan on enjoying the outdoors.