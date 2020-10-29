Memorial service held for beloved former Cook Islands PM

Tributes are flowing for Dr Joseph Williams of Rarotonga, as hundreds of mourners of many ethnicities gathered at the Vodafone Events Centre for his memorial service today.

The former Cook Islands prime minister and much-respected GP died in Auckland City Hospital in September, after catching Covid-19.



Dr Williams' career of over 60 years includes becoming a Cook Islands MP, minister of health and education, and serving as prime minister for four months in 1999 and a medical career as the medical superintendent, surgeon, physician, and director of health and social services.



Dr Williams was a member of the executive board at the World Health Organisation. In 2016, he received the organisation's award of appreciation for his role in the elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis. He was recognised as a world-leading researcher in eczema, prostate cancer, and diabetes.



Today's memorial service was not a sad or grief-stricken occasion. It was instead a celebration of his achievements and life.



"I think it's his service, not only to his Cook Island community but for our Pacific community and our community as a whole," Auckland councillor Alf Filipaina said.



"Ex-prime minister, MP, graduated in 1960 from the Otago University Medical School, and his service to our community. That's what I remember."



Sir Michael Jones: "Papa Joe was a father figure, he was a mentor, he was an inspiration to so many, not just our Cook Island community but also our broader Pacific whānau across Aotearoa.



"He was one of those leaders that walked the talk, and that's what I loved about him."