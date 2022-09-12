Memorial Service, Public Holiday confirmed for Aotearoa to honour Queen Elizabeth

Aotearoa will have a special public holiday to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in two weeks' time to mark the country's official memorial service.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed this afternoon the State Memorial service will take place at Wellington's Cathedral of St Paul on September 26.

The one-off public holiday and memorial will be observed a week after Queen Elizabeth's funeral which will take place on Monday 19 September in London (10 pm NZT).

“As New Zealand’s Queen and much loved Sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a State Memorial Service and a one-off public holiday,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary person and I know many New Zealanders will appreciate the opportunity to both mark her death and celebrate her life.

“I know many people will want the opportunity to pay their respects and the public holiday offers communities around the country the ability to come together and pay tribute at local events also.

“The decision to hold a one-off Public Holiday in the Queen’s honour is also in line with similar holidays in the UK and Australia, and is in keeping with what is a historic event,” Jacinda Ardern said.

However, the public holiday has been met with opposition. ACT leader David Seymour said his party would not support the idea because it would add pressure to the cost of living crisis.

“In a cost of living crisis, the ACT Party cannot support yet another public holiday. It would amount to the Government making small business pay for pageantry,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.



“New Zealanders are feeling the loss of the Queen, she was a true leader who selflessly served the commonwealth every day of her life. The Government should be asking itself, though, is it fair to put another $450 million of costs onto business in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis?

Former Prime Minister Winston Peters has also said a public holiday should not be considered.

"The last thing the Queen would expect is for us to have another day off when our economy and businesses are in such a fragile state," he said in a social media statement.

"New Zealand had one of the longest lockdowns through covid - second only to the Australian state of Victoria. The economic loss for that cost this country billions. Show some common sense."

The NZ State Memorial Service will be televised and live-streamed.

Prime Minister Ardern has also confirmed she will represent New Zealand, alongside the Governor General, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London. The NZ delegation will leave for London on Wednesday 14 September.

