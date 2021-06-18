Mental health at risk due to 'skewed expectations' of social media

New figures from New Zealand's online safety organisation, NetSafe, shows a continuing upward trend in online harm.

Its quarterly report showed an increase in personal harm reports, which correlate to an increase in experiences of body dysmorphia, a mental health condition in which physical defects are imagined.

“It begins to skew a person’s picture of reality, young and old.” senior clinical psychologist, Dr Ainsleigh Cribb-Su'a says.

“Our rangatahi are bombarded around the clock with creations that are curated for likes and shares.”

There were also 5000 reports of online harm incidents, including bullying, abuse and objectionable content.

Cribb-Su’a highlights that overuse of social media can cause detrimental effects on the overall wellbeing of its users, including sleep hygiene.

“Social media has been proven to delay sleep, decrease the length of sleep and disrupt sleep.

"We know it is associated with depression, memory loss, and cognitive performance,” she says.