Mereana-Wairua, 10, challenges menstruation attitudes in Te Pito exhibition

Haley Lowe says Te Pito Exhibition by her 10-year-old daughter Mereana-Wairuao is intended to help create a safe space for all to speak openly about menstruation, childbirth, the body and healing. Photo / Supplied

Mother-and-daughter entrepreneurs Haley Lowe and 10-year-old Mereana-Wairua Lowe are addressing inter-generational trauma through Te Pito (the umbilical cord), an immersive art exhibition launched this weekend in South Auckland.

Haley (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Raukawa, English) and Mereana-Wairua (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Raukawa, English) aim to create a safe space for all to speak openly and decolonise mindsets about menstruation, childbirth, the body and healing.

“As wāhine, we all have a story around periods. There needs to be more discussion looking at why we don’t talk about it,” says Lowe, the educator and co-founder of O Te Motu Creations.

Haley Lowe recalls the day she got her first period as a nine-year-old and was given a box of tampons. She was shocked, confused and felt lost.

She was determined Mereana would have a better experience as hers was “just a friggin nightmare.”

The Te Pito exhibition opened this weekend. Photo / Supplied

“We are creating ceremonies and rituals for our young girls when they get their periods and actually honouring them, taking them through that space with guidance and aroha and making it special.”

“Mereana had red roses sent to her. Her brother and sister-in-law bought her a red charm for her bracelet. We had a cousin phone and do a Tūhoe karanga (traditional call) over the phone to her. And then Ngahuia sent her the book. She was uplifted,” says Lowe.

The book she refers to is Waiwhero, written by Dr Ngahuia Murphy, which she says is inspiring this generation of wāhine Māori to embrace their ikura (bleeding).

“That book has been really pivotal in our knowledge and growth of understanding, particularly in the ways of our tūpuna and our old ways. It allowed us to really look at menstruation through an entirely different lens.”

One of the exhibits on show at Te Pito exhibition. Photo / Supplied

Combining their personally new but traditionally Māori perspective on waiwhero with celebrating Mereana-Wairua’s milestone as a young wāhine, the desire to break generational cycles, and their own artistic expression - Te Pito was born.

You won’t only find Mereana’s hand in the works you see on display, like in the interpretation of a korowai that welcomes participants with warmth and aroha.

Part of the Te Pito exhibition launched this past weekend. Photo / Supplied

Her mum says, “You don’t see the karakia that she’s done and you don’t hear the waiata she’s sung, but you feel it when you look at her work. You can feel that there’s a much stronger energy and mauri there.”

Te Pito was a year-long home-schooling project for the family who practised connecting to their true selves, their ancestors and the whenua.

“We want people to understand the power of art for healing. The power of creativity, whether it be music, dance, art or writing. You don’t have to be the best creative, but it’s just about tapping into that side of yourself to help you heal, because we all have stuff to deal with.”

Te Pito will be on display for free at Nathan Homestead Pukepuke at 70 Hill Rd, Manurewa from November 12 until January 21.