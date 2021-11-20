Messam set to achieve Waikato milestone

Chiefs legend and All Black, Liam Messam, will play his 99th game for Waikato in tonight's NPC final against Tasman in the Waikato.

Messam says he is "very excited".

"Always grateful to put on the red, yellow and black jersey once again," he told Te Ao Toa. "So, do it one more time."

"Locked up in lockdown here for six, seven weeks now. It's tough watching the boys go to battle each week. Just panned out that the boys came back after lockdown and we had a home final."

Source / Waikato Rugby (Facebook)

A fresh-faced, 19-year-old, Messam made his debut for Waikato in a 23-3 win over Italy in Hamilton in 2003.

Messam is a host on Māori Television’s Te Ao Toa.