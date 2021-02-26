Meth bust in Manurewa: $100k seized, 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested today following a meth bust in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

Police seized 800 grams of meth and more than $100,000 cash at the address.

A 43-year-old woman has appeared in the Manukau District Court today facing two charges of importing methamphetamine, four charges of supplying methamphetamine and a charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply.

A 53-year-old man also appeared in court today for two charges of importing methamphetamine and a charge of supplying methamphetamine.

The arrests came as a result of an ongoing operation by Counties Manukau police targeting methamphetamine importation and supply in South Auckland.