Meth bust in Manurewa: $100k seized, 2 arrested

By Te Ao - Māori News

Two people have been arrested today following a meth bust in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

Police seized 800 grams of meth and more than $100,000 cash at the address.

A 43-year-old woman has appeared in the Manukau District Court today facing two charges of importing methamphetamine, four charges of supplying methamphetamine and a charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply.

A 53-year-old man also appeared in court today for two charges of importing methamphetamine and a charge of supplying methamphetamine.

The arrests came as a result of an ongoing operation by Counties Manukau police targeting methamphetamine importation and supply in South Auckland.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories