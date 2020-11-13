Meth found during raid on Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom

A senior member of Waikato’s Mongrel Mob has been arrested following a series of search warrants executed at addresses in Hamilton last night.

The Armed Offenders Squad assisted with the three warrants across the city.

Commercial quantities of methamphetamine, GBL and cannabis were located during the warrants, along with cash and drug paraphernalia.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with participating in an organised crime group, importing methamphetamine, selling/supplying methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

A 47-year-old female gang associate is facing similar charges.

Both are due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

“Waikato Police is committed to investigating the organised criminal groups that continue to supply methamphetamine and other drugs to the most vulnerable members of our communities, taking money out of their pockets to fund their own greed,” Waikato District Investigations Manager Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley says.

“These arrests today are the result of an operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs across the district.”

Te Ao Mārama has approached the Mongrel Mob Kingdom for comment.