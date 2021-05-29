MetService issues 'Red Warning' for Canterbury

Source / MetService

The MetService has issued a red warning for heavy rain in Canterbury and multiple warnings elsewhere.

"This is only the second Red Warning issued by MetService and will be a significant weather event," the weather service said Saturday.

"This is expected to be a significant heavy rainfall event for Canterbury. A Red Warning for Heavy Rain is in force for the region south of Amberley, and an Orange Warning for Heavy Rain is in force for the region from Amberley to Kaikōura. Dangerous river conditions and flooding are expected. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities."

The last time the MetService issued a red warning around the country was in February 2020, "This should tell you how rare and serious these warnings are," the MetService's online meteorologist said.

"The warning runs for almost two days, it's from Saturday afternoon through until the middle of the day Monday."

The MetService said the complex low pressure system would deliver "an extended period of significant heavy rainfall to Canterbury, and severe gale southeasterlies along the South Island west coast."

MetService's Lisa Murray told Stuff locals should act now to ensure people, animals and property are protected.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case further areas are added, or any changes are made," MetService said.