MetService forecasts a few 'curve balls' for New Year’s Eve

Photo / Supplied

MetService has released its weather forecast for New Year's Eve, forecasting a few "curve balls".

Much of the North Island is expected to have settled weather, with a few showers expected in the east, with major cities Wellington and Auckland remaining fine, MetService said in a statement.

However, MetService is forecasting rain for the lower South Island, as well as isolated showers along the West Coast. The upper South Island, including Nelson as well as the coastal Canterbury region should remain dry but there could be high cloud over Christchurch city.