E rite mārika ana a Gerard Beale mō tōna tau whakamutunga i te kapa Warriors

Ko te topapū o te kapa Warriors, ko Gerard Beale (Te Ātiawa) e kamakama ana, e rite mārika ana mō tōna tau whakamutunga i te kapa Warriors whai muri i te wharanga kino ki tōna pona i te Hereturikōkā ki muri.

Ahakoa te wairuatoa i te tau tākaro ki muri, e tūmanako ana a Beale, ka ora ake tō rātou mana hei te tau tākaro e kainamu mai ana.

He panonitanga ki roto pū i te karapu kia rite mārika ai rātou ki te tū pakari hei te tīmatanga o te tau tākaro hōu, he panonitaga e kīa ana e Beale, kua whai hua atu anō ai.

"The boys have been bouncing into training on Mondays, which isn't usual in pre-season. But we are all still getting our times, everyone's getting faster and fitter. So we are ticking along nicely," te kōrero a Beale.

Hinga atu, hinga mai ngā Warriors i te hiku o te tau tākaro ki muri, ka pupū ake ai, ko te manawahē. Heoi, e āritarita ana rātau ki te whakarerekē ake i tēnā āhuatanga.

"It's important that we learn from that experience and we're looking to have a real crack this year, with the changes we've made. I've got confidence in the team and the club and hopefully do a lot better."

Hakoa koinei pea te tau whakamutunga o Beale i te kapa Warriors, e whakapono ana ia he ara anō māna kei tua.

"I definitely know there will be opportunities. I just got to make sure I put my best foot forward. But I think for a lot of players, footy careers, they go like that. You do have to think about after. You can't just hide from it or think you can play until you’re 100."

Engari, ko te whaiwhai kirimana, he āhuatanga tē aro i a ia.

"I want to be in a position where I don't want to be chasing it, and still playing for the right reasons. So if I wanted to stop, I could just stop."

Heoi, ko te mea tuatahi, me ū tonu ia ki ngā mahi whakangungu i mua atu i te tīmatatanga o te tākaro tuatahi.

"Obviously get the body right, I'm pretty confident I can get there. I suppose, hopefully I can add experience, just around game awareness. Whether its centre, wing and then obviously my strengths and obviously trying to play to that I guess, I'm not a fuss but I definitely can add value in other areas."

Ka tīmata te whiringa tuatahi hei te 14 o Maehe, i te tukinga a te tira Warriors ki te kapa Knights, i Newcastle.